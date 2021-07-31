Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.