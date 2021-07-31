Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

