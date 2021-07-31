12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,067,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,857,920. 12 ReTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About 12 ReTech
