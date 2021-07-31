12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,067,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,857,920. 12 ReTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.