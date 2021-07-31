Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

