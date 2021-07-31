Apella Capital LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

