Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,131 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.