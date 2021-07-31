Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 876.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,868. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

