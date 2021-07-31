Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 11,640,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

