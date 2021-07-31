Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $96,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 165,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 220,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.51. 5,364,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $167.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

