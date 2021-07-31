Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%.

PFHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 24,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Get Professional alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.