A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. 1,110,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

