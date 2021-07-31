Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SILK traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,309. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

