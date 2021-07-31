20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 582,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

