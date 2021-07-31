Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 184,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

