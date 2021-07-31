Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

