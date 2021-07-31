Cooper Financial Group Invests $394,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MUC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,461. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.