Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 3,098 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

