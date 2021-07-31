Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 1,745,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

