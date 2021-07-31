iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

GNMA remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Friday. 7,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

