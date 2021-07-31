Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

