Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,779 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,229% compared to the average daily volume of 2,091 call options.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $17,414,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.