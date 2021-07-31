North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 265.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120,850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $114,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAKE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LAKE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 234,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,547. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

