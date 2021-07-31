NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. NuVasive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 1,163,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,199.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

