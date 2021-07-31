Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 770,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,918. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

