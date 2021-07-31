IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of IRCP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 270,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9539 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.