KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Update

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KBS Fashion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBS Fashion Group alerts:

NASDAQ KBSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. 66,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. KBS Fashion Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.