InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $2,340,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 74,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,943. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

