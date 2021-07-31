North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,417. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

