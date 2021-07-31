Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.57. 28,652,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,236,576. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

