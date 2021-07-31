Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 3,662 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 4.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.