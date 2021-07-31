Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 0.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.48.

RNG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.27. 617,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.