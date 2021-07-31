Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Avis Budget Group comprises about 0.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.77. 1,645,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.