Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

