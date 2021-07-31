Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

