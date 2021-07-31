O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $603.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

