Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.00%.

NYSE KMPR traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $66.01. 865,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

