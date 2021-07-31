Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,403,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 354,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $74.42.

