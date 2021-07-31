EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up 8.2% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of EnerSys worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,588. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

