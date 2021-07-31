Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 245,803 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 5,843,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,700,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

