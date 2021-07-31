Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000.

IYY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

