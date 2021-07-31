State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 102,117 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.70. 9,505,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.