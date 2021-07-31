State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 7,096,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

