State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,744 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,669. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

