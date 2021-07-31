Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

