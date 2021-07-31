Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

