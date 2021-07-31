Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 8,020,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

