Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 21,054.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 70,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,578. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.