Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,123 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE GMRE remained flat at $$15.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 352,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,435. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $945.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.