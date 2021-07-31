Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 432.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $97.23. 292,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,498. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

