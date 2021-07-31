Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,910,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285,116. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

