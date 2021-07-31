TELUS (TSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26, Zacks reports.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.65.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.47.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.